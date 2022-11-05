Varun Dhawan says Hindi films are 'getting their a** kicked', wants people to seek inspiration from Kantara

Actor Varun Dhawan has said that people should take inspiration from films, such as Kantara, KGF Chapter 2 and Vikram, that are 'doing really well'. In a new interview, Varun also said that it's 'the best thing for Indian films to grow'. He also added that 'it sounds really easy because the Hindi films are getting their a**** kicked right now'. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan reveals he 'shut down' after being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction)

Varun also said that he has always been a 'big fan' of Kamal Haasan and 'obviously' Rajinikanth. The actor also added that if Lokesh Kanagaraj offered him a role then he would '100 per cent' love to do a Tamil film with him. He also said that he will do a film if SS Rajamouli or S Shankar offers him.

Speaking with India Today, Varun said, “Indian films are doing really well...If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now. I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**** kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well.”

He also added, "I don't know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it. Why do you forget that as well? They are also loved over there and we also love all the actors from there. I just seek inspiration... I think Allu Arjun is amazing and Yash has done great with KGF. Even now, if you see, Kantara, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by the same person, Rishab Shetty. People can divide us, but we are one country and it is a good time to be collaborative because cinema, in general, we are going through a big transition all over."

Fans will see Varun next in the horror comedy film Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. It is all set to hit the theatres on November 25. He also has director Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

