Varun Dhawan on how marriage changed his life: 'I try wearing a jeans and realise it's Natasha's'

Varun Dhawan has said his clothes get mixed up with those of his wife Natasha Dalal and he sometimes takes out her jeans from the wardrobe, only to realise that it's hers. The actor just saw the release of his film, JugJugg Jeeyo, for which, him and his co-stars had shared promotional social media posts with the tagline 'shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai (everything changes after marriage)." Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo box office day 1 collection: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film opens at ₹9.28 cr

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 last year. The wedding was a close knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic.

When the actor was recently asked about a change in his life after getting married, Varun told Indiatoday.com, “Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it's Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you're sharing your lives together. But it's totally okay.”

Varun saw the release of his film JugJugg Jeeyo on Friday. He plays a married man who wants to divorce his wife, played by Kiara Advani in the film, but is unable to break the news to his parents, who are also on the verge of a divorce. Directed by Raj Mehta, JuggJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others.

Varun recently talked about how filmmakers need to re-establish connection with audience, who are now spoiled for choices courtesy digital platforms and pan-India theatrical releases. He told PTI in an interview, “We just went through a pandemic. So you're getting to see films made years ago. These aren't films which started now. But do our filmmakers, does our industry need to pull up.”

