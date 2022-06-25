JugJugg Jeeyo box office day 1 collection: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film opens at 8.50 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, registered a decent opening in theatres on Friday. It collected around ₹8.50 crore on day one. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is based on complex relations and is loaded with songs and drama. Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo review: Entertaining and emotional tale featuring good-looking people

The opening day collection of JugJugg Jeeyo was, however, less compared to Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi which had an opening of around ₹10.50 crore.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, JugJugg Jeeyo has done decent business on the first day of around ₹8.50 crore nett on the strength of business in the Delhi-NCR belt and fair business in the other metros. The report further quoted: “Basically it has a target audience of the major cities and if these take to it then it will be good enough as the film is not at the level of Gangubai Kathiawadi or Samrat Prithviraj which need to have a wider reach.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it "entertaining" and read: "JugJugg Jeeyo is an absolute family entertainer that talks about choosing relationships over selfishness and while doing so, there's nothing preachy about it. There's aren't any vulgar jokes or slapstick humour to infuse laughter and that makes JugJugg Jeeyo a clean comedy drama. Watch it on the big screen for it's one of those typical commercial potboilers that you call paisa vasool."

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. In an interview with PTI, director Raj Mehta said the lacklustre performance of Hindi films has "added to the nervousness" around the film's release. He also said, “There are new theories coming out every week about what kind of films will work or won't. Some say the trend is of big films, some say that's not the case entirely. There's a lot of uncertainty, I don't think anyone knows what's going to work. Does that add to the anxiety? Absolutely.”

