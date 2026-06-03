‘Who goes to temple in baniyan-short?’ Varun Dhawan trolled over outfit during temple visit

Varun Dhawan recently became the target of online trolls after he visited a temple in Mumbai. Many social media users questioned the actor’s attire during the visit and deemed it inappropriate for a religious place.

Varun Dhawan trolled

Varun Dhawan recently visited a temple.

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Recently, videos of Varun visiting a Mumbai temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai went viral. While it was a low-key visit, paparazzi photographers captured the actor at the temple. When the videos and photos surfaced online, several social media users expressed disapproval of his choice of clothing for the occasion.

The actor was seen wearing grey shorts and a sleeveless vest. Take a look at the video:

Reactions on Varun's attire

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{{^usCountry}} Many users commented on Varun’s outfit. One social media user wrote, "The least Varun Dhawan could do is dress appropriately for the mandir. Who goes to the temple in a chaddi and banian? This is a Fake devotion, a PR stunt to appease mass." Another comment read, "Baniyan aur chadda phen k mandir ja rahe h 😂😂😂😂 (Who goes to temple in shorts and t-shirts)" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many users commented on Varun’s outfit. One social media user wrote, "The least Varun Dhawan could do is dress appropriately for the mandir. Who goes to the temple in a chaddi and banian? This is a Fake devotion, a PR stunt to appease mass." Another comment read, "Baniyan aur chadda phen k mandir ja rahe h 😂😂😂😂 (Who goes to temple in shorts and t-shirts)" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several other comments echoed similar sentiments. "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." "Bhai yahi hum normal public jaye aise na to entry bhi nahi dete log.....aur inko kaise bhi jaye mil jaata hai (Normal public won't even get entry in this attire)." "Mandir gya tha ya swiming (Was this a temple visit or he went for swimming?)." About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other comments echoed similar sentiments. "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." "Bhai yahi hum normal public jaye aise na to entry bhi nahi dete log.....aur inko kaise bhi jaye mil jaata hai (Normal public won't even get entry in this attire)." "Mandir gya tha ya swiming (Was this a temple visit or he went for swimming?)." About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

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Varun-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is currently facing legal trouble after producer Vashu Bhagnani filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries, filmmaker David Dhawan, and others. He accused the makers of unauthorized use of two songs, "Chunnari Chunnari" and "Ishq Sona Hai," from the 1999 Bhagnani-produced film Biwi No. 1, which was also directed by David Dhawan.

Despite the ongoing legal rights dispute, the makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer, in which both songs feature in the background. The team also released the video track of "Chunnari Chunnari" from the film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films serving as co-producer. Apart from Varun, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy are seen in supporting roles.

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The film will also mark David Dhawan’s final directorial venture and is set to hit theatres on June 5.

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