Varun Dhawan mistook Kusha Kapila for Natasha Dalal in hilarious new video, here's how his wife reacted. Watch

Social media personality and actor Kusha Kapila, who was recently at Cannes Film Festival 2023, is known for her relatable videos. On Wednesday, Kusha took to Instagram Reels to share a hilarious new video of herself with actor Varun Dhawan. Through the video, Kusha joked about how people often compare her with Varun's wife Natasha Dalal, and the actor himself appeared to be confused on seeing Kusha. Also read: Varun Dhawan deletes shirtless photos, poses with wife Natasha Dalal in new birthday post. See pics

Kusha Kapila with Varun Dhawan in a new video; Varun with wife Natasha Dalal.

The video opens with Kusha and Varun bumping into each other and pointing at one another, trying to remember if they have met before. She wrote in her caption, “Aapko pehle kahi dekhaa (Have I seen you before?)… never mind. Y’all (you all) are responsible for this video because y’all keep pointing it out. Thanks @varundvn for making this video and Natasha Dalal, must continue to look for more doppelgangers (laughing emoji).”

Kusha jokes about comparisons with Natasha

As the video montage showed photos of Varun with Natasha, screenshots of comments on Kusha's old pictures and videos also featured on the Instagram Reels. People had left comments such as 'Kusha is Natasha's first copy' and 'Kusha and Natasha look the same' on Kusha's earlier posts.

There was also a collage of Kusha and Natasha's similar-looking pictures in cream outfits. The video ended with Kusha and Varun almost recognising each other, before walking away from one another.

Reactions to the video

Natasha herself commented on the video, "(laughing emojis) love it @kushakapila @varundvn." An Instagram user commented on Kusha's video, "I never noticed it, but now I can't stop this..." Another person agreed, writing, "Never noticed earlier but now can't stop thinking. It's so damn true!"

One person was confused, and wrote, "Kabhi (sometimes) Kareena (Kareena Kapoor), kabhi Natasha (Natasha Dalal)? Kusha is Kusha people!" An Instagram user also commented, "No, but Kusha is Natasha's extrovert copy and that's real!!!"

Who is Natasha Dalal?

Natasha is fashion designer. She has her own label, Natasha Dalal Label.

Varun and Natasha, married on January 24, 2021 after dating for several years. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Varun and Natasha have known each other since school. However, the two fell in love years later.

Varun is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK. The upcoming spy series will premiere on Prime Video, and also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

