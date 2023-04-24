Varun Dhawan deletes shirtless photos, poses with wife Natasha Dalal in new birthday post. See pics

Varun Dhawan, who is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers and shared a couple of pictures from the gym and having breakfast, which were later deleted by the actor. Hours later, Varun shared a fresh new post, where he was seen with wife-designer Natasha Dalal. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan on birthday, reveals why ‘things get weird’; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls him legendary) Varun Dhawan shared shirtless pictures on his Instagram and then deleted it for a fresh new post.

Varun had posted shirtless pictures in his now-deleted Instagram post where he was seen in the gym and then having breakfast. The actor looked fit as he posed for the camera along with his gym partner in the first picture. In the second picture, Varun flexed his biceps as he was seen at the table with his breakfast plate kept in front of him. He had captioned the now-deleted post. “EUPHORIC. Thank you for all the love.” He had added the hashtags – ‘breakfirst’, ‘birthday’ and ‘36’.

Varun Dhawan posted and then deleted his latest pictures on Instagram.

Varun in his new birthday post shared several pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal and friends. The first picture has Natasha leaning onto him at the dinner table in a matching white outfit, while Varun is seen with his birthday cake. Another picture saw him standing on a swing by the beach, whereas Natasha sat on it. Other pictures had the actor and his friends posing for the camera. He captioned the new post, “Birthday with the best crew. Thank you for all the wishes. 36 begins.”

Many known faces from the industry commented on the post to wish Varun on his birthday. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday Varun (love emoticons). Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Happy birthday bro," while Sophie Choudry commented with red heart emoticons and wished the actor.

Several other celebrities from Bollywood also took to social media to wish Varun Dhawan. From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit to Anushka Sharma, many posted on the actor's birthday. Actor Anushka Sharma posted a photo of Varun on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Varun! Wishing you love and light always." He responded, "Thank you Sharmaji." Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video of Varun repeating lines in Telugu. She wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn. Can't wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year yet anddddd... You are legendary!!" Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself and Varun as they posed inside a room. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my sometimes sweet, surprisingly serious but super silly friend @varundvn."

Varun Dhawan had two releases last year – Bhediya alonside Kriti Sanon, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani. The actor recently revealed that a sequel to Bhediya is in the works. The actor has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in the pipeline, where he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. Varun will also star in the Indian version of Citadel with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu which will be helmed by director-duo Raj and DK.

