Janhvi Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan on birthday, reveals why ‘things get weird’; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls him legendary

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday. On the occasion, several celebrities wished him on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of Varun sitting in front of a dessert. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @varundvn hope you're having loads of ice cream today." (Also Read | When Varun Dhawan asked David Dhawan to help get admission in posh school but he said no) Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Varun Dhawan on his birthday.

Janhvi also shared another picture as she and Varun enjoyed ice cream. In the photo, Varun smiled as Janhvi looked at him. She wrote, "Because when you don't get your ice cream..." In the next photo, Janhvi leaned on Varun who opened his mouth at her. She wrote, “Things get weird @varundvn.”

Janhvi posted another photo of the two on Instagram Stories as they gave each other a side hug, while posing on the street. Sharing their photo, she wrote, "It's going to be a Bawaal year." Reacting to her post, Varun wrote on his Instagram, "I know it's my birthday, but you don't need to scream." Varun will be seen in the upcoming film Bawaal opposite Janhvi.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video of Varun repeating lines in Telugu. She wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn. Can't wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year yet anddddd...You are legendary!!" Posting another clip of Varun, Samantha wrote, "It's your happy birthday @varundvn."

Actor Madhuri Dixit also wished Varun on her Instagram Stories. Sharing their photo, she wrote, "I can never forget your energy and dedication while shooting. I hope you continue to give us amazing performances as always. Wishing you the happiest birthday!" Reacting to the post, Varun wrote, "Thank you so much."

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a photo of Varun on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Varun! Wishing you love and light always." He responded, "Thank you Sharmaji." Actor Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself and Varun as they posed inside a room. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my sometimes sweet, surprisingly serious but super silly friend @varundvn."

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted a picture collage on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Varun. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the Varun The-I. I really miss hanging, talking rubbish having fun. Shooting, swimming, chilling in the sun. Gym sessions with treadmill run." She also added, "@varundvn always stay the way that you are. Spread smiles, hugs and positivity and keep shining."

Fans will see Varun in Raj and DK's Hindi series Citadel along with Samantha. Varun will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi.

