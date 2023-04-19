Varun Grover says child of same-sex couple won't be product of loveless marriage: 'They will be raised with empathy…'

Lyricist Varun Grover has reacted to the Supreme Court's hearing of pleas to legalise marriage for same-sex and alternative-sexuality couples. The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced its hearing on 15 petitions regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages. Varun Grover tweeted about the recurrent question of how well a same-sex couple raises a child and shared his opinion on the microblogging site. (Also read: Same-sex marriage hearing: Apurva Asrani watches court proceeding with partner: ‘Just two consenting adults…’)

Writer-lyricist and comedian Varun Grover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, Varun Grover tweeted about the Supreme Court hearing on the validation of same-sex marriages and answered a question. He wrote, "How will a #samesexcouple raise a child?" Definitely better than how a majority of the hetero couples raise theirs. These kids won't be the product of a loveless marriage or greed for a son or pressure from elders. They will be raised with love, empathy, and inherited grace."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further adding to this tweet, Varun clarified his response and said, "Folks saying why do we even need to compare - all parents can be bad parents, same-sex or hetero: 1. The comparison was brought up in the court today. 2. As of now the (overwhelming) evidence exists only of bad hetero parents. 3. Give love a chance & you'll be surprised."

Apart from Varun Grover filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri also shared their thoughts on same-sex marriages. Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime.” Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta said, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same sex marriages."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has been constituted to oversee the proceedings. Other members of the bench were Justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli. Day two of the Supreme Court hearing has now come to an end. It will again resume on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON