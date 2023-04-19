Same-sex marriage hearing: Apurva Asrani watches court proceeding with partner: ‘Just two consenting adults…’

All eyes are on the ongoing hearing on the validation of same-sex marriage which is pending before the Supreme Court. Joining millions of countrymen, writer Apurva Asrani and his partner Kadamboor Neeraj are also keeping a close track of the important day. He shared his thoughts on Twitter and replied to those who questioned him. Also read: After Anubhav Sinha, Apurva Asrani tweets about 'very obvious campaign against Kartik Aaryan' Apurva Asrani with his partner Kadamboor Neeraj.

Apurva took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Just two consenting adults, voting & tax paying Indian citizens watching others debate for them whether they have the right to lead a normal married life. #marriageequality #samesexmarriage #foodforthought.”

He added a photo of himself and Kadamboor looking away from the camera while both were seated at a dining table. In a different post on Instagram, Apurva revealed they have been watching the court proceedings live.

Soon after Apurva shared the post, a user commented, “Permission to love and choose to spend our lives together? What next?” In reply, Apurva said, “Permission kaha maang rahe hain behen. Haque maang rahe hain (We are not seeking permission but our right).” Meanwhile, someone else added, “You both make a beautiful couple.” “I think two consenting Indian adults is all we need, don't really need anything else, law should apply to everyone irrespective of their economic status, i pray this goes through, arms crossed,” commented one more.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court resumed its hearing on the validation of same-sex marriages. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, that “the State should come forward and provide recognition to same-sex marriage.”

“Here, this court needs to push the society to acknowledge the same-sex marriage. This court, besides the power under Article 142 (which provides SC the plenary power to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice) of the Constitution, has moral authority and it enjoys public confidence. We rely on the prestige and moral authority of this court to ensure that we get our right,” Rohagti told the bench as per the new agency PTI.

Day two of the hearing has now come to an end. It will continue on Thursday. The important case will decide the fate of marital and other related rights for the LGBTQ+ community in India.

