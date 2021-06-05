Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Anubhav Sinha, Apurva Asrani tweets about 'very obvious campaign against Kartik Aaryan'
Apurva Asrani has spoken in support of Kartik Aaryan.
After Anubhav Sinha, Apurva Asrani tweets about 'very obvious campaign against Kartik Aaryan'

  • Screenwriter Apurva Asrani has spoken about Kartik Aaryan and how Anubhav Sinha has tweeted in support of the actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:04 AM IST

After filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, writer Apurva Asrani has also spoken in support of actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor has reportedly been removed from a couple of films and his fans are concerned if he is being targeted by big film producers.

Apurva took to Twitter to speak in support of Kartik and also talked about how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also 'bullied' in his career. "I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better," Apurva tweeted.


Earlier, Anubhav had tweeted, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

Last month, Dharma Productions of Karan Johar had tweeted that their film Dostana 2, which starred Kartik in the lead with Janhvi Kapoor, was being recast. It came after media reports said that Kartik had a disagreement with the film's director Colin D'Cunha. Dharma said in their statement that the film was being recast due to "professional circumstances".

Also read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon denies using fake identity card to get Covid-19 vaccine

Also last month, reports emerged that Kartik was dropped from Aanand L Rai's movie. However, Anand said nothing was formalised with Kartik and added, “As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them.”

Kartik has not spoken about the matter so far.

