Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon denies using fake identity card to get Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Saumya Tandon has dismissed reports claiming that she used a fake identity card to get the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, she has also clarified that she took the vaccine dose not from Thane but from near her house in Mumbai.

She tweeted, "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims."

Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 4, 2021





She also replied to individual media tweets asking about the 'admin identity card' and called it fake. Replying to a journalist she tweeted, "The I’d is not stamped by any authority. It’s not even valid... I hope you know I’d cards are always stamped."

Reacting to her tweets, her fans said, "Mam why r u wasting 140 words for clarification. Jst simply put the screenshot of our registration page from cowin & also upload your verified certificate from cowin if u hv taken 1st dose. I believe it's the best possible way to shup up all this chaos around." Another said, "Mam please take the action on the people who are spreading fake news."

Speaking to Indian Express, Saumya said, “Anyone can make such IDs using my passport picture that’s available on Google images.” She also said that as there was no authority stamp, she can't take action.

Earlier, Meera Chopra, cousin of actor Priyanka Chopra, had issued a statement denying that she got a Covid-19 vaccination using unfair means.

Saumya shot to fame with her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, she quit the show in August 2020 after five years of playing the character. She had said that she chose not to renew her contract because she felt saturated with the character.

Saumya was also seen in the 2006 show Aisa Des Hai Mera. She made her debut in Bollywood with Jab We Met where she played Kareena’s sister Roop.

