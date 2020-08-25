e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Saumya Tandon: There’s absolutely no controversy, no malice behind quitting my show

Saumya Tandon: There’s absolutely no controversy, no malice behind quitting my show

Actor Saumya Tandon, who quit her show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! recently, says she doesn’t feel the need to be seen on TV every day.

tv Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:42 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Saumya Tandon was one of the leads in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!
Actor Saumya Tandon was one of the leads in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!
         

Actor Saumya Tandon sprung a shock on her fans, when she recently announced that she’s quitting Bhabhi Ji Ghar par Hain!, a show she has been a part of for the last five years. While may wondered if she took the decision because of some other offer in hand, the actor tells us that she’s just going with the flow.

“I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy,” admits the 35-year-old.

Putting all speculations and rumours to rest, Tandon clarifies that there’s no other reason or controversy to her decision, than wanting to explore new avenues. 

“I shared a great rapport with my producers. Binaifer Kohli has been very supportive. I had confided in her about this decision, and she’s been lovely throughout. Even during the Covid times, she helped me take away the fear by taking all precautions on set. I have a great relationship with my network, too. There’s absolutely no controversy, no malice, no trigger that everybody is looking for. It’s just a well thought of decision,” Tandon reiterates.

While she’s certainly going to miss being on the set of her show, Tandon says she had mentally prepared herself about leaving such a popular show.

“It might be a shock for everyone else, but to me, I was personally pre-meditating since a while. I’m going to definitely miss everybody a lot. Working with the same unit for so long, it had almost become life, spending 10-12 hours daily with them. We’ve seen each other go through ups and downs. I have great bonds and friends in Aasif (Sheikh, co-star) ji, Rohitash (Gaud) ji, and all the other actors. Why only actors, even the camera, hair and every department. A very beautiful journey has come to an end, for a beautiful beginning,” concludes the actor.

top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In