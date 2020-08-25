Saumya Tandon: There’s absolutely no controversy, no malice behind quitting my show

tv

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:42 IST

Actor Saumya Tandon sprung a shock on her fans, when she recently announced that she’s quitting Bhabhi Ji Ghar par Hain!, a show she has been a part of for the last five years. While may wondered if she took the decision because of some other offer in hand, the actor tells us that she’s just going with the flow.

“I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy,” admits the 35-year-old.

Putting all speculations and rumours to rest, Tandon clarifies that there’s no other reason or controversy to her decision, than wanting to explore new avenues.

“I shared a great rapport with my producers. Binaifer Kohli has been very supportive. I had confided in her about this decision, and she’s been lovely throughout. Even during the Covid times, she helped me take away the fear by taking all precautions on set. I have a great relationship with my network, too. There’s absolutely no controversy, no malice, no trigger that everybody is looking for. It’s just a well thought of decision,” Tandon reiterates.

While she’s certainly going to miss being on the set of her show, Tandon says she had mentally prepared herself about leaving such a popular show.

“It might be a shock for everyone else, but to me, I was personally pre-meditating since a while. I’m going to definitely miss everybody a lot. Working with the same unit for so long, it had almost become life, spending 10-12 hours daily with them. We’ve seen each other go through ups and downs. I have great bonds and friends in Aasif (Sheikh, co-star) ji, Rohitash (Gaud) ji, and all the other actors. Why only actors, even the camera, hair and every department. A very beautiful journey has come to an end, for a beautiful beginning,” concludes the actor.