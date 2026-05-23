Vashu Bhagnani calls Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer Ramesh Taurani’s ‘all sorted’ claim a lie: ‘No one called me’

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has rejected the claims of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer Ramesh Taurani, in which he said that the ongoing controversy regarding the song has been allegedly "sorted" during the trailer launch of the film on Saturday. In a self-made video by Vashu Bhagnani, the producer denied claims of any dicussion with the producers of the Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai regarding the ongoing legal dispute.

'No one has called me'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on June 5.

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Vashu Bhagnani said, "There was a very big movie of mine, Biwi No. 1, whose songs were stolen. So yesterday we held its press conference and I was very clear that I have given no right to its visual to anyone stated that no one should use it. The matter is in the court and it's contempt of court if anyone uses it or runs it."

'They are lying openly'

"This morning I saw its theatrical trailer launch. The common press, public, everyone is sitting and they are saying that we have settled, we have talked, we have everything. Who did you talk to? I am the owner, no one has called me yet. No whatsapp, no one. Emotionally, legally, no one has called me. I don't understand what has happened in the country. The matter is going on in the court, even after that they are lying openly, releasing openly," he further said.

What did Ramesh Taurani say?

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute."There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted. He further said, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute."There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted. He further said, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent. Bhagnani has repeatedly described the issue as an ethical matter rather than a financial dispute.

In a press conference on Friday, the producer Vashu Bhagnani also expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan's alleged involvement in recreating songs linked to his films for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', which stars Varun Dhawan.

"At least mere paas aate aur kehte Vashu mai yeh gaana karna hai mera beta hai.. (He shouldn't have taken these songs. (At least he should have come to me and told me what to do, my son is there)....How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry...," Bhagnani said.

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He also spoke emotionally about his long-standing relationship with David Dhawan, saying, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken."

Why was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch cancelled?

Bhagnani alleged that an earlier trailer launch connected to the project had not been cancelled due to a technical issue, but because of concerns related to the ongoing court proceedings. "They cancelled because they were aware about the contempt of court. Now they have gone and filed in the Patna court. They knew very clearly that if anything happened, it would be contempt of court. But they made an excuse by calling it a glitch," he claimed.

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Despite the legal battle, Bhagnani maintained that he is not opposed to the film's release and remains open to discussions and settlement. "Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that's all I am asking," he said. Bhagnani further stated that his battle is focused on protecting producers' rights and intellectual property within the industry. "My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics," he said.

The producer also referred to the court's interim protection granted to Puja Entertainment in its legal dispute against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights. According to statements issued through his lawyer, the court's "status quo" order applies to all music rights, songs and films mentioned in the suit. "I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff's suit are covered under the 'status quo' order," the lawyer stated. The legal team further added that all parties involved in the matter may be required to appear before the court and submit replies.

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Meanwhile, the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was unveiled on Saturday, showcasing a colourful mix of comedy, romance, music and family drama in classic David Dhawan style. The film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama and high-energy humour.

The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. The trailer includes energetic musical sequences, including a remixed version of the popular 1990s song 'Chunari Chunari'. Tracks such as 'WOW', 'Tera Ho Jaun' and 'Vyah Karwado Ji' have also drawn attention online ahead of the release.

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