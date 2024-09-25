Vashu Bhagnani claims Netflix owes him 47 crore; OTT platform denies it: Report

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has accused Netflix India of allegedly ‘cheating’ him out of ₹47.37 crore. Talking to the Economic Times, the head of Pooja Entertainment claimed that he hadn’t received the money he is owed, but the OTT platform claims otherwise. (Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of siphoning funds; file complaint) Vashu Bhagnani runs Pooja Entertainment with his son Jackky Bhagnani.

Vashu Bhagnani accuses Netflix

According to the Economic Times report, Vashu claimed that the OTT platform ‘cheated and conspired against the rights’ of his three recent films - Hero No 1, Mission Raniganj and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He filed a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, through which Netflix reports its content investments in India, Zoo Digital India and against executives of both companies. The report also claimed that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the production services firm.

Netflix denies claim

According to the same publication, Netflix released a statement to the press claiming that Pooja Entertainment owes them money. The statement reportedly reads, “These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it’s Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute.” They also quoted a source claiming that a civil dispute was registered by Netflix against the production house for non-payment.

Recent controversies

Vashu was recently in the news for his feud with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar. After the film’s failure, the crew accused him of not paying their dues. Ali also claimed the producer is yet to pay him ₹7.30 crore. Vashu and his son Jackky Bhagnani, who runs Pooja Entertainment with him, reportedly filed a complaint against him for allegedly siphoning subsidy funds of ₹9.50 crore that he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during filming. They also filed complaints for extortion, coercion, and defamation.