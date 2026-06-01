Vashu Bhagnani explodes amid Chunari Chunari legal battle with David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani: ‘Feels like betrayal’

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani has spoken at length about his decades-long journey in the film industry, his association with filmmaker David Dhawan, and his strained relationship with music producer Ramesh Taurani. In a strongly-worded personal statement, Bhagnani said that while he rarely speaks publicly about industry relationships, he now feels it is important to put his side of the story on record after what he described as years of disappointment and betrayal.

Vashu Bhagnani drops a bombshell statement amid Chunari Chunari row.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His remarks come amid an ongoing public and legal dispute involving music rights and creative ownership issues over songs ‘Chunari Chunari’ and ‘Ishq Hona Hai’ connected to films associated withTips Industries. Recent weeks have seen both camps exchange statements over the matter as Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release on June 5, which is helmed by David Dhawan.

Looking back at the early years

Bhagnani said his professional relationship with the Taurani family began long before he became a film producer. According to him, he had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong connections within the entertainment world before launching his production ventures.

"Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," said Bhagnani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The producer stressed that his film journey was built through his own banner and collaborations, which later resulted in several successful projects. The gesture after Coolie No. 1 that stayed with him {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer stressed that his film journey was built through his own banner and collaborations, which later resulted in several successful projects. The gesture after Coolie No. 1 that stayed with him {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of the most personal memories Vashu Bhagnani shared was from the time of the blockbuster film Coolie No. 1. He recalled gifting cars to director David Dhawan and actor Govinda as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the film's success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most personal memories Vashu Bhagnani shared was from the time of the blockbuster film Coolie No. 1. He recalled gifting cars to director David Dhawan and actor Govinda as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the film's success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, Tips was a 50 percent partner in the project at the time, and he had suggested making the gesture together. “I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do,” said Bhagnani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, Tips was a 50 percent partner in the project at the time, and he had suggested making the gesture together. “I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do,” said Bhagnani. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the incident reflected a belief he has carried throughout his career — that achievements in cinema should be celebrated collectively rather than individually.

His long association with David Dhawan

Vashu also addressed what he called misconceptions about industry history and professional collaborations. He pointed to his long-running partnership with David Dhawan, with whom he delivered several successful films over the years.

“People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together. Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys,” he said.

The producer suggested that the timeline itself speaks for the relationships and professional partnerships he built during his career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some actions felt like a betrayal

Vashu said he remained silent for years despite feeling hurt by certain developments. However, he believes that silence should not be mistaken for agreement.

“There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record,” he said. While he did not elaborate on every incident, he said the experiences left him deeply disappointed by people he once considered close associates.

A call to share royalties with the people behind the films

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Perhaps the most notable part of the statement was his proposal regarding future revenues and royalties connected to the music and films he helped create. He said that if any meaningful royalties or future earnings are generated from the music associated with his productions, he would like those benefits to be shared with the actors, filmmakers, writers and creative contributors who helped build those projects.

Among the names he mentioned were David Dhawan, the late Satish Kaushik and his family, Rumi Jaffery, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sushmita Sen, among many others.

“The film industry is one family, and Pooja Entertainment has always been a family. Together, we have celebrated successes, faced failures, and created memories that audiences continue to cherish. If there is ever any royalty or benefit from these music, I would like it to reach the actors, directors, writers and actresses who stood by me and helped build these films. I have always believed that success should be shared. Appreciation should not just be spoken about, it should be demonstrated,” Bhagnani added.

More than a legal issue, says Bhagnani

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The producer clarified that his statement should not be viewed purely through the lens of legal disputes or ownership battles. Instead, he described it as a reflection on gratitude, ethics and acknowledging the people who helped shape his career.

“Cinema belongs to a team. If the films continue to create value, the people who helped create that value should never be forgotten,” he concluded.

Vashu Bhagnani ended his statement by expressing gratitude to the artists, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and creative professionals who have been part of his journey over the years. He also extended a final note of appreciation to PVR INOX Pictures, describing it as a salute to the many people and institutions that have been connected to his cinematic legacy.

Controversies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Puja Entertainment, led by Vashu Bhagnani, recently denied reports of a legal dispute with PVR INOX Pictures over a rumored ₹100 crore refundable advance for Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In an Instagram statement, the production house called the claims "entirely inaccurate" and confirmed their relationship remains strong.

While denying the PVR rift, Puja Entertainment is also allegedly pursuing a separate ₹400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries and David Dhawan. The suit alleges unauthorized use of intellectual property from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 in the upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON