Vashu Bhagnani sues Tips, David Dhawan for 400 crore, seeks cancellation of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai release

The fight between Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment and Ramesh Taurani's Tips has escalated further. On Thursday, Puja Entertainment filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan. The lawsuit alleges the accused exploited iconic songs from Vashu Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No.1 in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Bhagnani sues the makers of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan rides with filmmaker David Dhawan during the trailer launch of their film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(girish srivastav)

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Filed through counsels V K Dubey Associates, the suit seeks urgent and sweeping injunctive relief restraining the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming and further commercial exploitation of the film and its promotional material containing the two disputed songs - Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

Explaining the suit, Bhagnani's lawyer told news agency ANI, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled. Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy songs from big producers or lyricists who write or create them. During that time, the agreements with Tips covered only audio rights. In 2018, Tips emailed us requesting visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle.”

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{{^usCountry}} The lawyer added that Puja Entertainment had sent a notice to Tips cancelling the audio rights previously granted to them, which means they cannot use the songs in the new film. “If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out,” advocate Dubey added. What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawyer added that Puja Entertainment had sent a notice to Tips cancelling the audio rights previously granted to them, which means they cannot use the songs in the new film. “If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out,” advocate Dubey added. What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The upcoming David Dhawan film, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, uses two songs from Biwi No 1. Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment says the makers do not have the rights to the said songs and must remove them from the film and the promotional material. The film's title is derived from one of the songs, Ishq Sona Hai, which is why Puja Entertainment has also demanded a title change for the film. The production house has further demanded an additional ₹100 crore as damages if Tips and David Dhawan fail to comply with the demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming David Dhawan film, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, uses two songs from Biwi No 1. Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment says the makers do not have the rights to the said songs and must remove them from the film and the promotional material. The film's title is derived from one of the songs, Ishq Sona Hai, which is why Puja Entertainment has also demanded a title change for the film. The production house has further demanded an additional ₹100 crore as damages if Tips and David Dhawan fail to comply with the demands. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Ramesh Taurani of Tips, says his company holds the music and audio rights for the songs. They issued a statement on Thursday, calling the allegations baseless.

The film, directed by David Dhawan, stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. It is set to release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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