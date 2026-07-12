Vedang Raina says audiences ‘advocated’ for Main Vaapas Aaunga when they ‘tried and failed’ at marketing: ‘It was rough’

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its theatrical run more than a month after its June 12, 2026 release. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film steadily found its audience, thanks to glowing reviews and strong word of mouth. The emotional story struck a chord with viewers, helping the film collect ₹93.42 crore worldwide so far. While the response from those who watched the film was overwhelmingly positive, its opening weekend told a different story.

Vedang Raina recalls the film’s painful opening weekend, audience-led turnaround and his most emotional scene.

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Looking back on those difficult first few days, actor Vedang Raina opened up about the disappointment, and the audience-driven turnaround that followed.

The first three days were difficult

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vedang spoke about the film's challenging start and how audiences eventually became its biggest champions. Before the film reached theatres, the makers held several preview screenings in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He estimated that nearly a thousand people had seen the movie early across screenings in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, generating reactions unlike anything he had ever witnessed.

Reflecting on those difficult first few days, Vedang admitted he felt completely lost. He said, “I think the first three days were really rough. I don't think I moved. I didn't know what to do. I did not know how to respond to it. I'm glad that this miracle happened because more than the effort, and obviously, it's shattering, right? When you know, you put in all this effort and time, invest yourself emotionally as an actor, and you get that kind of a payoff, and you always expect more."

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that more than that, he felt the film was being liked by audiences, and the critics were liking it, and the people who saw it, albeit a few, were really liking the film. He recalled thinking that it was probably a good product. However, because that still did not result in people coming to the theaters, it made him question what he should do as an actor and how he should approach his craft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that more than that, he felt the film was being liked by audiences, and the critics were liking it, and the people who saw it, albeit a few, were really liking the film. He recalled thinking that it was probably a good product. However, because that still did not result in people coming to the theaters, it made him question what he should do as an actor and how he should approach his craft. {{/usCountry}}

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Vedang Raina and Sharvari in a still from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The audience became the film's biggest supporters

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The film's story didn't end with its disappointing opening weekend. As more people watched it, they began recommending it to friends and family, and slowly, the audience did what no promotional campaign could.

According to Vedang, viewers became the film's biggest supporters, helping it reach people through genuine word-of-mouth rather than traditional marketing. He said that he felt like what happened with the film was the best example of pure word of mouth.

The actor said, “It didn't open well, people went to the theatres, spoke to other people about the film being good... and they are the ones who carried the film. They are the ones who marketed the film. We really tried and failed, but they are the ones who did that. What was different about this film is that people do like films, but I think it was also that this is my theory now, that it's also the fact that this was being seen as an underrated film. The fact that it's a good film, the people who watched it felt proud about that, and it's not reaching that wide of an audience. So there was almost this sort of movement that people didn't just tell other people. They advocated the film.”

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

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Main Vaapas Aaunga follows the journey of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke and shows signs of dementia after setting out to travel to Pakistan. As long-forgotten memories slowly resurface, his grandson begins piecing together a past that dates back to the days before the Partition. What unfolds is a deeply emotional story of separation, identity, and relationships that were forever altered by one of history's most painful chapters.

The film also reunites filmmaker Imtiaz Ali with music composer AR Rahman for their fifth collaboration after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. Released in theatres on June 12, 2026, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles.