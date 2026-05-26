Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama dies, starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, who acted in several Hindi films and television shows over the years, died on May 26. The news of his death was confirmed by his co-star and friend, Shubhangi Latkar, on Instagram. She penned an emotional note reminiscing about the good times spent with the actor and recalled how he was ‘full of life, warmth, and energy’.

About his career

Ramakant Daayama starred in several Bollywood films like Crew, Chak De India and Ram Setu.

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Ramakant Daayama has played pivotal supporting roles in a range of Bollywood films and shows over the last two decades. Many still remember him in the role of the Association Member from the sports drama Chak De India, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2007. Some of his other roles were in films like Ram Setu, Crew, Mumbai Saga, Brothers, Paa, and Drive. He also acted in several acclaimed shows like Made in Heaven, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Farzi.

‘He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge’

Subhangi Latkar took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the late actor in a jovial mood, playacting in front of a bunch of friends. In the caption, she wrote a long note to remember him. She began, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spotenious dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning. He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping… We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, “Let me get well soon.” We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished… Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping… We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, “Let me get well soon.” We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished… Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.” {{/usCountry}}

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The official X account of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association also mourned the loss of the actor. The note read, “With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former EC Member. On behalf of the entire CINTAA family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers during this difficult time.”

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The veteran actor is survived by his daughter, Yashaswini Dayama. She is also an actor who has acted in films like Dear Zindagi and Phobia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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