Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, dies

Actor Armaan Kohli's father, filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, has died. As per a report by News18, he died on Friday morning. Publicist and close friend of Arman, Vijay Grover confirmed the news and revealed that Rajkumar’s last rites will be held on Friday. Rajkumar Kohli was in his earls 90s. Also read: Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame dies

As per the portal, it is being reported that Rajkumar Kohli had gone to take a shower on Friday morning, when he didn’t come out of the bathroom for some time. Reportedly, his son Armaan Kohli broke the door and found his father on the floor. Rajkumar was then rushed to a hospital and was later declared dead.

Rajkumar Kohli's work

Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as the 1966 movie Dulla Bhatti and the 1970s film Lootera starring Dara Singh.

Other notable films included films with ensemble casts, such as Nagin (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka and Raaj Tilak (1984). His films frequently featured actors such as Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.

Rajkumar Kohli made several films with his son

Rajkumar's son Armaan Kohli had made his debut as a leading actor with his father’s 1992 movie Virodhi. Rajkumar Kohli directed his son again in Aulad Ke Dushman (1993) and Qahar (1997). He had also made Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which featured Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar, among others, as well as Armaan.

After his Bollywood career failed to take off, Armaan had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. He became a household name during his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show. He also grabbed attention for his relationship with co-contestant and actor Tanishaa Mukerji on the show. Armaan was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 7.

