Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai fame dies at 56

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame died at his Mumbai home on Sunday. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi shared the news with PTI. He was 56 and was about to turn 57 three days later. He directed 2004 film Dhoom and its 2006 sequel Dhoom 2. Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56.

Sanjina told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy." He is survived by his wife Gina and two daughters, with Sanjina being the elder one.

Sanjay had made his directorial debut with 2000 film Tere Liye. He directed quite a few films made under the Yash Raj Films banner. Among them was Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. He also directed Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan and Minissha Lamba-starrer Kidnap in 2008, Arjun Rampal-starrer Ajab Gazabb Love in 2012 and Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev-starrerOperation Parindey in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail