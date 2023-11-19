close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai fame dies at 56

Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai fame dies at 56

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 19, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Sanjay Gadhvi's daughter Sanjina Gadhvi said he was perfectly healthy. The filmmaker was about to turn 57 in a few days.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame died at his Mumbai home on Sunday. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi shared the news with PTI. He was 56 and was about to turn 57 three days later. He directed 2004 film Dhoom and its 2006 sequel Dhoom 2.

Sanjina told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy." He is survived by his wife Gina and two daughters, with Sanjina being the elder one.

Sanjay had made his directorial debut with 2000 film Tere Liye. He directed quite a few films made under the Yash Raj Films banner. Among them was Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. He also directed Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan and Minissha Lamba-starrer Kidnap in 2008, Arjun Rampal-starrer Ajab Gazabb Love in 2012 and Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev-starrerOperation Parindey in 2020.

