Veteran journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67, Mallika Dua says he is 'with his beloved wife Chinna in heaven'

Actor-comedian Mallika Dua has informed her fans and followers of her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua's death. He died at 67 in New Delhi and Mallika took to Instagram to share the news. Mallika also said that the cremation will take place on Sunday at Lodhi crematorium.

“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall,” she wrote. Her mother, Dr Padmavati Dua, (also known as Chinna Dua) died this year in the second wave of Covid-19.

She shared a longer post on her Instagram feed and wrote, “There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing 'mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi'. The most courageous, irreverent, compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy,” she wrote.

“An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian journalism a landmark judgment. No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so f**king lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda,” she wrote. Her post got condolence messages from actors and other celebrities as well.

Earlier this week, Mallika had requested people not to spread fake news about her father's death. “Our man is fighting. Not sure if it's a lost battle or what. Either way, what one must always remember is that a life well-lived is far valuable than a needlessly long one lived in fear and despair. He has lived and how. No matter the outcome, we will celebrate him. He never taught us to mope or be afraid. As he always tells me, ‘Darna nahi hai puttar (Don’t be scared, child)’,” she wrote in her message for fans.

She had also said, "My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible."

Mallika and her family were popular on Instagram, where she would often share videos of them teasing each other.