Vibe trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava are caught in a comedy of errors amid a mission to save the nation

Vibe trailer: Kunal Kemmu became a director with 2024’s Madgaon Express. The film was met with a lot of praise, and now the actor-director is back with his second film. On Wednesday, the trailer of Vibe was released, and it is another situational comedy where the actor seems to have been found himself in an impossible situation of becoming a spy sent on a dangerous mission.

About the Vibe trailer

Vibe trailer: Sparsh Shrivastava and Kunal Kemmu in a still from the film.

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The trailer introduces audiences to Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, played by Sparsh Shrivastava, two friends living seemingly ordinary lives who are suddenly forced to step up as heroes when the nation faces a looming danger. Spectacularly unprepared for the task and completely out of their depth, the duo are thrust into a high-stakes mission by Madam H, played by Preity G Zinta in an action-comedy avatar. Filled with hilarious punchlines, the trailer is punctuated by high-octane action sequences, rhythmic and peppy music, and a string of unexpected turns that keep the adrenaline and the laughs coming in thick and fast.

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task." {{/usCountry}}

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What Kunal said about Vibe

In a press statement, writer, director, and producer Kunal Kemmu said, “With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness."

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He added, “Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much. I’m grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen.”

Releasing in cinemas on September 18, the film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.