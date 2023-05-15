Vicky Kaushal answers if he will remarry after finding someone other than Katrina Kaif: ‘Agar koi achhi heroine milti’

Actor Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop laughing at an event when he was asked whether he will consider remarrying someone better than Katrina Kaif. Vicky was with Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The question emerged from a journalist who asked him about the concept of divorce and second marriage which is the main part of the film plot. Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's love-hate married life reminds of Govinda Naam Mera

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

During the media interaction, someone asked Vicky, "Humare desh me shaadi janmo janmo ka saath hota hai. Kya aapko lagta hai yeh sahi hai ki divorce karke Katrina Kaif se agar koi achhi heroine milti hai to karna chahiye (Do you think it's fair to opt for second marriage if you get some actor who is better than Katrina Kaif)?”

The question left Sara with her mouth wide open in shock. As she couldn't contain her laughter, Vicky too burst out laughing. He paused for a facepalm situation and replied hilariously, “Kya bola aapne? Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Bachcha hu, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab du iska main? Itna khatarnaak sawaal puchha hai (What did you just ask? I have to go home too. What complicated questions you are asking. I am still a child at this. How do I even answer to this dangerous question?).”

He paused and laughed. Vicky further added, “Sir, janmo janmo tak (I won't leave her even in my next birth).” His answer left everyone clapping for him in the room. The video of the same has surfaced online.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comments, “There will never be another Katrina Kaif in Bollywood or anyone else better than her she’s one of her kind.” “I could see the anger on Vicky’s face when the journalist asked him the question but he controlled it somehow,” added another one. Someone also said, “Stupidest question eva but Vicky ufff, so gracefully handled!”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a close-knit yet lavish ceremony on December 9, 2021. Vicky's next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2.

