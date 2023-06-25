Did you know Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for this Katrina Kaif film but was rejected?

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role of Major Samar Anand in Jab Tak Hai Jaan while Sharib Hashmi was seen as Zain Mirza, his best friend. However, another actor had also auditioned for the role of Zain but couldn't crack it. This actor also has a connection with Katrina Kaif, who was also part of the film. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan fought with Aditya Chopra over Jab Tak Hai Jaan lines, was 'forced' to call onscreen mother 'tu')

More about Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) is a romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra and written and produced by his son Aditya Chopra under their banner Yash Raj Films. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Sarika among others.

Sharib on Vicky auditioning for Jab Tak Hai Jaan

During a recent interview with Aajtak, Sharib Hashmi revealed that it was Vicky Kaushal who had also auditioned to play Zain's role. However, the film's team did not find Vicky suitable for the role of Zain. This is the reason why he was rejected after giving an audition.

Vicky's projects so far

Vicky's first leading role was in the 2015 drama Masaan. He then starred in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) followed by Raazi, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju. His role as a military officer in the 2019 war film Uri: The Surgical Strike garnered him praise. Fans also saw Vicky in Sardar Udham (2021), Govinda Naam Mera (2022) and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023).

He was last seen in the romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan, helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film also starred Sharib Hashmi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi among others. Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Sharib on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sharib plays the role of the security guard. Recently, talking with news agency ANI, Sharib had said about his role, "I was a bit hesitant when I was offered the part of Daroga in the film...I was also a little unsure to take up the role of security guard because his entry in the movie is post-interval."

