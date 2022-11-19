Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'chalta firta doctor' and 'scientist': Unhe kuch zyada hi gyaan hai

Actor Vicky Kaushal called his wife-actor Katrina Kaif a 'chalta firta dotor' as well as a 'scientist'. During an event recently, when Vicky was asked about how he ensures his health, he spoke about Katrina Kaif having 'too much knowledge. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif recalls huge fight broke out at her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding)

At an event, Vicky said, "Firstly for me, my health and well-being starts on a mental note. I feel everything else follows after that. So I fall back on my family and closest friends for that. If that is secured everything else will follow. So for me, mental health comes first. After that, when it comes to physical health, I make sure I'm eating right, I'm sleeping well and water, drinking well."

Vicky also said, “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta (my wife is like an itinerant) doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai (She has a lot of knowledge and some too much knowledge). But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work.”

Vicky tied the knot with Katrina on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple have so far celebrated several festivals together.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It released in theatres on November 4. Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period biopic film Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

