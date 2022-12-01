Vicky Kaushal hugs Shehnaaz Gill as paps call her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', he says in response ‘yeh India ki…’

Weeks after they posed together for photos at a Diwali party and gave each other shoutouts on social media, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill reunited for her show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. On Wednesday, the actors shot for an upcoming episode of the show, where they also posed for the paparazzi. A video of their interaction, where Vicky and Shehnaaz reacted to her being called 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', was shared online, and fans are showering it with love. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal as ‘two Punjabis’ come together for a pic

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a clip of Shehnaaz Gill welcoming Vicky Kaushal to her show. As she waited to pose with Vicky, a photographer said to the actor-host, “Shehnaaz ji thoda ghabraaye huye lag rahe ho, thoda smile (you look a little tense, please smile).” Before she gave Vicky a hug, Shehnaaz responded to the paparazzo by saying, “Nahi, Vicky Kaushal kya mere papa hai (this is Vicky Kaushal, not my father).”

While the two hugged and posed together for pictures, a paparazzo shouted, 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'. While Shehnaaz looked uncomfortable being compared to Katrina, Vicky’s wife, in front of the actor, she thanked him and gave him a tight hug after he said, “Yeh India ki Shehnaaz Gill hai (she is India’s Shehnaaz Gill).” Shehnaaz told Vicky, “Thank you, thank you so much.” Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Katrina Kaif alag hai (Katrina Kaif is different), Shehnaaz Gill is one and only… we love both.” Another one said, “Cant wait for this episode.”

Shehnaaz also took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Vicky from her upcoming chat show. They both wore colour-coordinated yellow outfits in the pictures. She wrote in the caption, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always.”

In October, Vicky and Shehnaaz met each other at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party in Mumbai. After meeting Vicky, Shehnaaz had taken to Instagram and dropped pictures of the two posing together. In her caption, she had written, “Hun bani na gal… 2 punjabi ek frame vch (Now that is something, two Punjabis in one frame).” Vicky had re-shared the pictures on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had opened up about being compared with Katrina, while speaking with Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel earlier this year. Shehnaaz had said, "When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'. But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how? She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?"

