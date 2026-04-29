Vicky Kaushal jokes about trying to get makeup brand deal to promote Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty

Who can forget when, in 2024, Vicky Kaushal became Katrina Kaif’s biggest hypeman and promoted a new lipstick from her makeup brand, Kay Beauty. Two years later, while he still remains her staunchest supporter, the actor jokes that he would like to get paid to promote it. And if he doesn’t, he will continue to do it nonetheless.

Vicky Kaushal wants brand deal from Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal joked about wanting a brand deal from Katrina Kaif's brand.

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On Wednesday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories to promote a product from Katrina’s makeup brand. He wrote, “Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina.” He then hilariously added that he tried to get a brand deal from Kay Beauty, writing, “I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion.” While Katrina has yet to react to his post, her brand re-shared it, writing, “Officially adding "caffeinated cheeks" to our vocabulary.”

Vicky Kaushal jokes about wanting a brand deal from Kay Beauty.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Vicky has promoted her products. In 2024, Katrina posted a video in which Vicky adorably tells a stuffed toy deer, “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He also added, “It's not kay to be so good.” When the camera flipped towards Katrina, she added, “But it's Kay to be you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Vicky has promoted her products. In 2024, Katrina posted a video in which Vicky adorably tells a stuffed toy deer, “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He also added, “It's not kay to be so good.” When the camera flipped towards Katrina, she added, “But it's Kay to be you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Much like then, fans cannot seem to get enough of Vicky’s latest post for Katrina. “Finally some vickat banter,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter), re-sharing his post. Another wrote, “Vicky insta story promoting kay beauty.” Numerous others shared it with laughter emojis.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina dated for a while before tying the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding attracted substantial attention as the couple preferred to keep things private. On November 7, 2025, their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal, was born.

Announcing his name in January, Katrina and Vicky wrote on social media, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words.” Talking about Katrina at an event for THR India, Vicky said this year, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much.”

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Vicky last starred in the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava and is now shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina last starred in the 2024 film Merry Christmas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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