Vicky Kaushal jokes about trying to get makeup brand deal to promote Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty
Vicky Kaushal has always been a staunch supporter of his wife, Katrina Kaif's, makeup brand, but he would also like to be paid to promote it.
Who can forget when, in 2024, Vicky Kaushal became Katrina Kaif’s biggest hypeman and promoted a new lipstick from her makeup brand, Kay Beauty. Two years later, while he still remains her staunchest supporter, the actor jokes that he would like to get paid to promote it. And if he doesn’t, he will continue to do it nonetheless.
Vicky Kaushal wants brand deal from Katrina Kaif
On Wednesday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories to promote a product from Katrina’s makeup brand. He wrote, “Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina.” He then hilariously added that he tried to get a brand deal from Kay Beauty, writing, “I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion.” While Katrina has yet to react to his post, her brand re-shared it, writing, “Officially adding "caffeinated cheeks" to our vocabulary.”
This is not the first time Vicky has promoted her products. In 2024, Katrina posted a video in which Vicky adorably tells a stuffed toy deer, “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He also added, “It's not kay to be so good.” When the camera flipped towards Katrina, she added, “But it's Kay to be you.”{{/usCountry}}
This is not the first time Vicky has promoted her products. In 2024, Katrina posted a video in which Vicky adorably tells a stuffed toy deer, “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He also added, “It's not kay to be so good.” When the camera flipped towards Katrina, she added, “But it's Kay to be you.”{{/usCountry}}
Much like then, fans cannot seem to get enough of Vicky’s latest post for Katrina. “Finally some vickat banter,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter), re-sharing his post. Another wrote, “Vicky insta story promoting kay beauty.” Numerous others shared it with laughter emojis.
About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky and Katrina dated for a while before tying the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding attracted substantial attention as the couple preferred to keep things private. On November 7, 2025, their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal, was born.
Announcing his name in January, Katrina and Vicky wrote on social media, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words.” Talking about Katrina at an event for THR India, Vicky said this year, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much.”
Vicky last starred in the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava and is now shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina last starred in the 2024 film Merry Christmas.
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