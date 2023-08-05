Vicky Kaushal reveals how Katrina Kaif helped him when he was nervous before performing in front of a large crowd

Vicky Kaushal attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, and recalled how actor-wife Katrina Kaif cheered him up and encouraged him in 2020, when he was nervous before a stage show. A video of Vicky speaking about the incident has surfaced online, where he said both him and Katrina were to attend an event for school kids in Madurai, but he had to go for a show in Assam and 'perform in front of a hundred thousand people'. Katrina kept sending him videos with the kids from the Madurai school, which gave him confidence, Vicky said. Also read: Vicky Kaushal is ‘in awe’ of Katrina Kaif, shares love-filled pics from birthday vacation

Katrina sent Vicky videos of school kids

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021.

Vicky was talking about the Mountain View School, a charitable school that Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte runs in Madurai. He recalled, “Me and Katrina were supposed to fly to Madurai to visit the school, it was their annual day function. I could not at the last minute as there was some performance, an event that came up, and I had to be in Assam performing in front of a hundred thousand people and over there I got so nervous to be performing in front of such a large crowd.”

The actor added, "One thing that really helped me was… Katrina was playing with those kids over there, celebrating their annual function and she actually kept sending me videos of kids performing on the stage. I saw them performing on the stage, one of them was a giraffe, one of them a sunflower, they were just dancing around and they sent me a video with all these smiles and said ‘all the best Vicky uncle’ and that really changed me… that they are performing on the stage with no worry, there’s so much joy that they are feeling in performing, that’s what I carried on stage."

Vicky and Katrina's relationship

Vicky and Katrina Kaif married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has been spotted out and about in Mumbai, attending events together. Vicky and Katrina have not yet collaborated on a film, but they were seen together in an advertisement last year while promoting an online travel company. The two also often talk about each other in interviews and share pictures together on Instagram.

Vicky's recent projects

The actor was last seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy performed well at the box office after releasing in June. Before that Vicky was seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Netflix in December 2022. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

He is now working on Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar is scheduled to be released later this year.

