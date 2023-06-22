As Adipurush fades at box office, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starts to pick up again

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke rounded off an impressive third weekend total at over ₹5 crore, despite the mammoth advance booking for Adipurush, the long-awaited release of the week. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film continued to hold its own even on Monday, with ₹1.08 crore, even as Adipurush failed to clear the ‘Monday test’ at the box office.

Latest Zara Hatke Zara Bachke figures

A day after its daily collection dropped below ₹1 crore, to ₹99 lakh, on Tuesday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke picked up its pace on Wednesday yet again, raking in ₹1.08 crore, the same amount as its collection on Monday. In the process, it also crossed ₹70 crore in its total domestic run yet.

Decreasing competition from Adipurush

After the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer nosedived to ₹20 crore on Monday and then collected just half of it on Tuesday, the film's collection fell to ₹7.50 crore nett on Wednesday. While the film opened to record-breaking numbers, the downward spiral continues as the negative word-of-mouth spreads and the initial momentum fades at the box office.

Future competition

As per leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is likely to cross the ₹75 crore mark at the domestic box office, owing to no big film releasing this Friday. Only Krishna V. Bhatt's horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, starring Avika Gor, is releasing in cinemas, as the original release of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan was pushed indefinitely.

Next week, new players would enter the market during the extended Eid weekend that starts on June 29. These include Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha and Harrison Ford-starrer adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

