Vicky Kaushal reacts as news suggests Katrina Kaif could get upset seeing his pic with 'neighbour' on Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma released ‘uncensored’ footage of Vicky Kaushal reacting to reports about his relationship with his wife Katrina Kaif on Friday. The video, shared on YouTube, featured unused footage from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Vicky and director Shoojit Sircar.

In the video, Kapil Sharma told Vicky Kaushal that he has come across news reports about him and wanted him to share his reactions to it. One of the reports that featured in the episode featured the headline: ‘Apni padosan ke saath Vicky Kaushal ne share ki aisi tasveer, naaraz ho sakti hai Katrina (Vicky Kaushal shared such a picture with his neighbour that could upset Katrina Kaif).’

Kapil then read out the details of the report and to everyone's surprise, the neighbour that the report was talking about was actually a dog named Bella. Vicky was left speechless by the report while Archana Puran Singh was heard saying, “Oh God.”

Kapil also showed the picture of Vicky with the dog and added, “Look at how cute the picture is and the kind of headlines people make.” The actor was left in splits.

Kapil also read another news report claiming that Vicky has been sneaking out to meet Katrina and her neighbours are revealing the ‘truth’. Reading the headline, Vicky instantly hid his face. Kapil then read out the report. It claimed that the reason Vicky is never been noticed by the cameras at Katrina's house is that he hides under a hoodie and cap. However, the news report added that they couldn't verify the authenticity of the claims.

“They are stoking the fire,” Kapil said. “And you are adding the remaining fuel to this fire by showing this,” Archana added. Kapil defended himself by saying, “No, I was just showing to him, he's my brother, I want him to know what is being written about him.”

Vicky cracked up and said, “Acha, aisa bhai kisi ko na mile (Really? I hope no one gets a brother like you).” The Sardar Udham actor then explained, “What happens many times is that these reports are carried and then I get messages from media asking if they are true. Maine kaha ye daalne se pehle puch lete. Daalne ke baad puch rahe ho. Ab khel hi rahe ho toh khelo (I said you could've asked before publishing. Now that you're playing, keep playing.)”

He then joked, “But I feel, the amount of preparation they've mentioned in the article, if I do that in every film, I will win a National Award for every movie. Ye mujhe lag raha hai main kisi ko milne nahi jaa raha hoon, surgical strike karne jaa raha hoon (This sounds as though I am going for a surgical strike and not to meet someone).”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from their wedding with identical messages.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” their messages read.