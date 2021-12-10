Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh head to Mumbai after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding; Sham Kaushal says all went well

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family members and friends were on Thursday afternoon snapped at the Jaipur airport as they headed to Mumbai. Vicky's parents--father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal smiled and posed for the paparazzi outside the airport. Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen at the airport.

Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh were also snapped as they headed to Mumbai. Katrina Kaif's siblings including Isabelle Kaif was also at the airport. Filmmaker Kabir Khan was seen dressed in a purple jacket as he headed inside the airport. Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra was also clicked at the airport.

The guests were also given gift hampers which comprised different sweets, snacks and savouries. A note on the box read, “Thank you so much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives.”

"Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs--they all made our special day even better. We hope you ha a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together. Katrina and Vicky," it concluded.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, when Sham Kaushal was asked to say something about the newlyweds, he folded his hands. He then looked upwards with folded hands and said, "Bhagwan ki daya se sab theek (All is well by God's grace)."

Earlier in the day, Vicky and Katrina were spotted taking a helicopter from Sawai Madhopur to the Jaipur airport. Several pictures of the newlyweds boarding the helicopter have been doing the rounds on social media. In the images, Katrina can be seen sporting a yellow salwar kameez and red bangles.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on Thursday in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue of their wedding, was lit up a few days ahead of the ceremony.

On Thursday evening, sharing pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, Vicky and Katrina had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, among others congratulated the newly-weds.

According to the designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Katrina's veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The red lehenga worn by Katrina was made of "handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet".

Vicky also chose to wear a Sabyasachi outfit for the wedding day. He wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. He teamed up his outfit with a shawl.