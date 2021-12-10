Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share sweets with media persons after wedding. Watch video of paparazzi feasting on laddoos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sent sweets to be distributed to the media persons stationed outside Sex Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, soon after they got married on Thursday.

Reporters and photojournalists were treated with ladoos and other sweets soon after the wedding was done. A video shows the sweets being distributed among the media persons.

After weeks of speculations around the grand celebrations of their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding and shared pictures from the marriage. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Many of their industry friends, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on social media.

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also shared special Instagram posts for their sister-in-law and brother-in-law respectively. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (My heart now has a place for one more person). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” he wrote.

The celebrity guests for the private wedding were Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Vijay Krishna Acharya, among a few others.

As per an ANI report, the pre-wedding celebrations began with mehendi on Tuesday and it was followed by a sangeet night on Wednesday. The couple completed their wedding ceremony - the ‘saath pheras’ (seven rounds signifying seven promises for the marital life) Thursday afternoon.

Katrina and Vicky left for Jaipur Friday morning. They were clicked at the Sawai Madhopur airport as they boarded their flight food Jaipur. Katrina could be seen wearing a salwar kameez as she sat inside the private helicopter parked at Sawai Madhopur.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are likely to host a reception in Mumbai.