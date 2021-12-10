Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma congratulate newly-weds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: 'Welcome to the other side'

Arpita Khan, actor Salman Khan's sister, and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma has congratulated actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as they tied the knot. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arpita and Aayush penned notes for the couple on their respective accounts.

Arpita Khan shared a picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their wedding ceremony and tagged the newly-wed couple. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Heartiest congratulations. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Aayush Sharma sharing Katrina Kaif's post wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness..may God bless you. Welcome to the other side @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Arpita, one of Katrina's closest friends, last week speaking to India Today had said, "We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.” The duo has attended parties together and often share messages for each other on social media platforms.

Arpita and Aayush penned notes for the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends. Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. In the pictures, they were seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Designer Sabyasachi also shared pictures on Instagram of the couple, revealing that he had designed the bride and the groom's outfits. Katrina Kaif wore a Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga. Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory silk sherwani.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be her new neighbours, hopes construction noises end soon

The wedding was a private affair with a heavily guarded wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara. The arrangements and guest list were not disclosed but close friends and colleagues of the couple were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport ahead of the wedding day.