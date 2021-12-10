Anushka Sharma confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be her new neighbours, hopes construction noises end soon

Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated the newly-wed couple, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and also confirmed that they will be her new neighbours. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared Katrina's post in which she shared pictures of her and Vicky's wedding.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She also wrote, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds." Anushka also tagged Katrina and Vicky.

Earlier reports had surfaced that Katrina and Vicky have rented an apartment in the same sea-facing building where Anushka resides with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Thursday. A few hours after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky shared the official pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Many celebrities congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, taking to the comments section on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." Her husband Nick Jonas commented, "Congrats!"

Hritik Roshan commented, "so amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!" Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "You diddddd ittttt. God bless youuuuuu both." Deepika Padukone said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09." Alia Bhatt wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the pheras on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities had kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by sangeet on December 8, as per news agency ANI.

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Katrina have worked together in two films--Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero in leading roles opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.