Vicky Kaushal reveals what made him steer away from engineering: ‘I was a rat in the race’

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who studied engineering, realised that an office job was not his cup of tea during an industrial visit in his second year of college. Vicky said that when he saw people working on their computers, he felt that he belonged somewhere else.

Vicky made his debut in a leading role with Masaan in 2015. Since then, he has acted in films such as Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal, who features in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, was asked if his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, wanted him to become an actor, when he said: “Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly paychecks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time,” he said.

“In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don’t belong here,” he added.

Vicky was most recently seen in Sardar Udham, in which he played the titular role of the Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, who was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre.

Vicky has been in the news for his personal life as well. Reports suggest that he will tie the knot with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif, by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

