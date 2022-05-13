Vicky Kaushal's stylist recalls actor was ‘chillest groom', reveals what Katrina Kaif asked about him during wedding

Amandeep Kaur, Vicky Kaushal's stylist for his wedding, has spoken about how the actor was 'not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time'. In an interview, Amandeep recalled that the actor's wife, actor Katrina Kaif had asked her during the wedding if Vicky had 'those moments’. She also revealed that Vicky was the 'chillest groom of all time'. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's rep denies Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours: Exclusive)

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. For the wedding, Vicky wore a cream and golden coloured sherwani, a matching turban and a green neckpiece. Katrina was dressed in a red and golden outfit paired with traditional jewellery.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Amandeep said, “I have to give him a lot of credit that he was not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time. Even during the wedding, Katrina asked me ‘So how was it to style Vicky? Did he have those moments?’. You know how bride and groom need to know about each other that what was it like, were they getting jitters? And I said, ‘He was the chillest groom of all time. His aim was ‘I want to party, I want to have a good time’.”

She also said, "I couldn't have asked for a better, a more positive calmer groom in life to style. I remember with Vicky we were on his wedding day, I was there, his brother, best friend and safa (turban) tying people were also there...He was truly happy, I hope he remains this happy. He was just so excited. I was just surprised at how beautifully, gracefully, he went through the entire event."

Currently, Katrina and Vicky are holidaying in New York and recently visited actor Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona. On her Instagram Stories, Katrina posted a picture from their visit to the restaurant as she and Vicky smiled and posed together with a member from the restaurant.

She captioned the picture, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing." In response, Priyanka reshared Katrina's post on Instagram and wrote, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime..#homeawayfromhome."

Meanwhile, Vicky will feature in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhoomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has an untitled movie of Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Katrina has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has a horror-comedy PhoneBhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

