Vicky Kaushal's scarred, cigarette-smoking first look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War means business

Following the first-look poster releases of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ comes Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster from Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period war drama is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2027, since it marks his first directorial since Gangubai Kathiawadi.

First look of Vicky Kaushal

Love & War: Vicky Kaushal lights a cigarette in intense first look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

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The first-look poster of Vicky shows him holding a classic silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand, flicking it open as he lights the white cigarette between his lips. Smoke curls around his face, adding to the moody atmosphere.

He stares straight into the camera with an intense, brooding expression, his slightly furrowed brows giving him a tough and serious look. He has a thick moustache and a visible mark or scar on his forehead. A gold ring catches the light on his right hand, while his dark, collared shirt adds to the overall rugged appearance.

The makers wrote in their caption, “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! 🧿Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies! 🎬 #LoveAndWar.”

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First looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

{{^usCountry}} The first look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has already given fans a glimpse of the very different worlds their characters seem to inhabit in Love & War. Ranbir is seen behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing a white T-shirt, glasses, and a short buzz cut. His look is fairly simple, but his bruised and bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel hints that his character may have been through something intense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has already given fans a glimpse of the very different worlds their characters seem to inhabit in Love & War. Ranbir is seen behind the wheel of a vintage car, wearing a white T-shirt, glasses, and a short buzz cut. His look is fairly simple, but his bruised and bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel hints that his character may have been through something intense. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia, meanwhile, gets a much more dramatic makeover. She is seen in a magenta-red outfit with an elaborate headpiece, giving the look of a cabaret performer. Dressed in a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, she appears to be part of a dance sequence. However, the poster keeps her character and the context of the scene largely under wraps.

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A reunion for Ranbir, Alia and Vicky

Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together as the lead trio, marking the first time the three actors have worked together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. For Ranbir, the film also marks a reunion with Bhansali almost two decades after Saawariya (2007), which marked his acting debut.

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Bhansali is also collaborating with Alia again after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Ranbir and Vicky, meanwhile, previously shared the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018), while Alia and Vicky worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018).

What is Love & War about and when will it release?

The makers have revealed very little about the story so far, but Love & War is reportedly set against the backdrop of war and is described as a period romantic drama. Earlier reports have suggested that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia's character, setting up a love triangle against the larger conflict.

The film has been written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta and also features Supriya Pathak in a key role. Love & War has faced two changes to its release schedule and is now slated to arrive in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.