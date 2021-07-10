Vicky Kaushal shares pic from first audition as he completes 9 years in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has clocked in nine years in Bollywood. On Saturday, he took to his Instagram handle and reposted a picture from his first audition in 2012.

Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Today, 9 years back SHUKR!" In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a white T-shirt while holding an audition whiteboard, dated '10th July 2012'. He is also carrying a bag on his back and his hair is trimmed short.

Vicky has shared this picture first in 2018. Back then, he wrote with it, "Once upon a time, when I would say 'Sir, am I fit for the audition?' even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far. Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age."

Vicky began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2012 movie Gangs of Wasseypur. He later made his debut with Anurag's co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Then he landed a role in Anurag's Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

His first movie as a lead was Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 movie Masaan, in which he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

His later projects inlcude Ranbir's Sanju and Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi. He was also a part of Anurag's Manmarziyaan and Raman Raghav. He worked with Karan Johar in Lust Stories, co-starring Kiara Advani.

In 2019, Vicky was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike directed by Aditya Dhar. It won him the National Film Award for best actor the same year. Vicky will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, Mr Lele and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.