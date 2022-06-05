Vicky Kaushal sleeps hugging IIFA 2022 trophy after winning best actor, says he once thought his dreams were 'too far'

Actor Vicky Kaushal won big at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022, held at the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi. He bagged the IIFA Best Actor Award for his film Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Talking about fulfilling his dream, Vicky shared a picture of him with the trophy on his return from the awards show. (Also read: IIFA awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri stun on the green carpet)

In the picture, Vicky is seen hugging his trophy, as he sleeps in the car. In the caption, he wrote, “Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight!” He further thanked Shoojit and added, “Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you!”

Responding to Vicky’s post, Shoojit commented, “Well done. Proud of you” with smiling emojis. “So well deserved!” said Radhika Madan. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar added, “Ye hui na baat!! Shabaaash mere Laal (that’s the spirit! Congratulation).”

Vicky Kaushal's post on Instagram.

At IIFA 2022, while Vicky Kaushal won the best actor for Sardar Udham, actor Kriti Sanon took home the best actress award for her film Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah won the best film award, and the best director award went to Vishnu Vardhan for the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Pankaj Tripathi, and others attended the event.

Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, will next star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

