Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their wishes. See pic

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday shared with his fans that he has tested negative for Covid 19. Taking to Instagram, he posted a smiling picture of himself and captioned, "negative" followed by a hug emoji.

On Instagram Stories, he shared a note against a grey background, "Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe!"

The Uri actor on April 5 asserted that he has tested positive for Covid 19, adding that he would quarantine at home. He wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe.”

Vicky's post on Friday comes after a little over 10 days after contracting the coronavirus. The 32-year-old actor had been shooting for Dharma Productions' Mr Lele in Mumbai. The film stars actor Bhumi Pednekar who also tested positive for the virus too. Subsequently, the film's shooting was halted.

In the last couple of weeks, a number of actors had contracted the virus. Named into Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Govinda, and Rohit Saraf, among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and several others also got infected.

The actor has several movies in the pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sardar Udham Singh biopic and The Immortal Ashwathama. Vicky had earlier shared a sneak peek of his archery training for the movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. The Raazi actor hopped on to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen practising the skill of archery with a bow and arrow.

His film Takht with Karan Johar has been put on the back burner. It was to take off in February last year.

