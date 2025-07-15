Vidya Balan's jaw-dropping transformation for new cover shoot has internet saying 'nepo kids need styling tips from her'

Actor Vidya Balan turned back the clock with a brand new hairdo and looks to die for in a new cover shoot for a magazine recently. The picture, which was shared on Instagram by the publication and the actor on Tuesday, has fans going gaga over how fabulous the 46-year-old looks. Vidya Balan stunned in a cover shoot for Peacock Magazine.

Vidya Balan turns cover girl

Vidya graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine's July edition, which was shared on social media on Tuesday. Titled 'A force to reckon with', Vidya's cover story focuses on the actor's penchant to drive commercial cinema in a male-dominated industry. The cover features Vidya dressed in a red gown with a plunging neckline, with brown hair, and minimal jewellery. Her look has captured the internet's attention.

The internet reacts

After the picture was shared on various other social media platforms, many remarked that the actor was looking much younger than her age. "Damn she is looking gorgeous," remarked one. Another added, "Stunning!! She has the potential to be styled this way too and should play with this more!"

Others advocated for this type of glamorous styling for female stars, which celebrates natural-looking bodies. "Beauty standard which needs to be praised >> size zero & filler culture," commented one fan.

Many remarked that the current crop of actors in Bollywood should take inspiration. "She looks amazing, if someone else (current nepo gen) had been styled like this," chirped one. Another added, "All nepo kids who look like each other need styling tips from her on how to stand out."

However, many criticised Vidya's look, saying that although it was good that she had shed weight, it went against what she used to say about body positivity. "Someone championing body positivity has reduced to this?? What to say about this man," wondered one Redditor. Another added, "Only if she hadn't previously said that losing curves makes women look like men and she doesn't find that attractive."

Vidya Balan's recent work

Vidya was last seen on screen in the 2024 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. The film, which marked Vidya's return to the franchise, earned over ₹400 crore at the box office. Before that, she had earned critical acclaim for her performance in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also starred Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.