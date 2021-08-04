Vidya Malavade hopeful that Women’s Hockey team at Olympics will soon turn Chak De India moment real

There’s definitely a sense of disappointment with Indian Women’s Hockey team failing to enter the race for the gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, but Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade is proud that the team went down fighting against one of the best teams in the world.

Millions were glued to their screens watching the match against Argentina, held on Wednesday, with a hope to witness the reel moment of the women’s hockey team clinching the gold at a world cup from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, turn into a reality on a bigger platform. It didn’t come true, but there’s nothing to lose hope, says Malavade.

“We’ve already created history by going to the semi-finals for the first time. The girls are looking so fit. It’s the training that has got them to where they are today. The defence and aggression is good. But, Argentina played better,” says Malavade, who was seen in the role of captain of India’s women’s hockey team in the 2007 film.

She adds, “I’m already proud of what we’ve achieved and we only look onwards and upwards from here.”

After all, these are the moments which distinguish reel life from real life, feels the actor. “If not this time, we’ll have our Chak De! India moment agli baar. You can’t give up. I’ll never give up hope. Just look, from where these girls have come, the humble backgrounds, and went on to create history. They beat the top team in the world,” she notes.

Now, the actor is rooting for the team to bring home the bronze medal and is hopeful that next time, it would be gold.

“It’s one step at a time. This time, we reached the semis. Next time, maybe we’ll reach the finals and at some point we’ll lift the gold. Hockey has been our national sport and our pride for a very long time. In the coming years, we’ll see the golden era of hockey all over again,” the actor expresses.

Till then, Malavade is happy other sports like hockey are also gaining recognition, all thanks to the players.

“Until a few days ago, nobody ever spoke about these players, and now everybody is interested. I’m just glad that women are shining in sports. I think the time has come where the athletes in this country are doing really well and athletics is being considered as a viable profession. And it can bring glory to the country, which is the most important thing,” she concludes.