Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani spark engagement rumours with diamond ring, Taj Mahal pics

Actor Vidyut Jammwal visited the Taj Mahal with his rumoured girlfriend, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani recently. Pictures of the two from Agra are being shared online and some fans believe they are now engaged.

In the photos, Vidyut and Nandita are seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal, holding hands and posing for the camera. He is wearing a loose white shirt with white pants while she is in a white T-shirt and a floral skirt. There is also a large diamond ring on her ring finger. Another picture shows Vidyut and Nandita facing each other with her about to touch her face with her hand.

Their fans wondered if Vidyut has indeed popped the question. “And Finally, the Couple @mevidyutjammwal and @nanditamahtani exchanged rings. A precious moment to Celebrate. Many many Congratulations to both of them. I wish you happiness, goodness and success always. So happy for them. I wish you a happy life,” wrote a fan. “Is it really true? Are they engaged,” asked another.

Actor Neha Dhupia appears to have confirmed the news too. She shared the pictures of Nandita and Vidyut on her Instagram Stories and congratulated them. “Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani,” she wrote.

Also read: Khuda Haafiz movie review: Vidyut Jammwal will find you and he will kill you in this entertaining but flawed thriller

Vidyut and Nandita sparked dating rumours earlier this year. He posted a picture of her from a trek in January. In July, she also wished him on his upcoming project by sharing his photo on her Instagram page and writing, “Congratulations V! Success,love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms.” Vidyut thanked her saying, “Thank you Nandi baby.”

Vidyut had earlier dated actor Mona Singh. Last year, Vidyut told actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared on his show X-Rayed as a guest, that he ‘likes’ a girl. “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it," he had said.

Vidyut is currently shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2. The first part starred him as a man who goes to a fictional city of Noman to save his wife from sex traffickers. It also starred Annu Kapoor and Shivaleeka Oberoi.