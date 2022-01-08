Vidyut Jammwal channels Jeetendra to wish fiancee Nandita Mahtani on birthday, shares unseen cosy photo of them. Watch

Vidyut Jammwal deepfaked himself and his fiancee Nandita Mahtani into the Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye video to wish her a happy birthday. The song, from the 1967 film Farz, originally featured Jeetendra and Babita Kapoor.

The clip ended with a picture of Vidyut wrapping his arms around Nandita and gazing lovingly into her eyes. “Happy birthday, Nandi baby,” the text on the screen read. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa! @nanditamahtani,” along with a heart emoji. He also added hashtags such as ‘country boy style’.

Ekta Kapoor commented on the post, “Ok this is soooo cute,” and added a bunch of heart emojis.

Vidyut sparked engagement rumours after pictures of him and Nandita at the Taj Mahal surfaced online in September. Days later, he confirmed the news. He popped the question while they were rappelling down a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Sharing photos of him and Nandita rappelling and posing in front of the Taj Mahal, Vidyut wrote on Instagram, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” She posted the same pictures and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vidyut opened up about his relationship with Nandita, who is a fashion designer by profession. “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it,” he said.

Vidyut was last seen in the action-thriller Sanak, alongside Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal. His upcoming films include Khuda Haafiz Chapter II and IB71.

