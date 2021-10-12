Vidyut Jammwal says he isn’t someone who claims he’s just friends with his partner: ‘Should be proud of everything I do’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who recently got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, said that he does not believe in hiding behind the ‘just friends’ tag while in a relationship. He added that he is ‘proud’ to be with her.

Vidyut popped the question to Nandita last month while they were rappelling down a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp close to Agra. He announced the news on social media a few days later.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about Nandita, Vidyut said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it.”

When the interviewer asked for Vidyut’s permission to ask a follow-up question on Nandita, he said, “Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way.” He added, “I am not one of them. I am not the guy who is going around saying, ‘Oh, this one is my friend’. I should be proud of everything I do, isn’t it?”

Last month, Vidyut announced his engagement by sharing two pictures with Nandita. In the first, they were seen rappelling while holding each other’s hands, while the second one showed them posing with their backs to the camera, looking at the Taj Mahal in front of them. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” She shared the same images on her page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

Vidyut will be seen next in the action-thriller Sanak, directed by Kanishk Varma. The film, which also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.

