Vidyut Jammwal says film with Tiger Shroff will be very difficult: ‘We both will be very expensive’

Vidyut Jammwal thinks that a collaboration with fellow action star Tiger Shroff ‘will be one of the most difficult things’ because the film will have to have a very high budget. Vidyut added, however, that if a producer has the money and ability to make it happen, he would love to work with Tiger.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Vidyut was informed about fans’ demand to watch him and Tiger in a film together. “It could be one of the biggest action films in India for sure,” he said.

However, Vidyut added that it would be quite a casting coup to bring him and Tiger together. “First of all, to get the two of us together will be one of the most difficult things because you will have to put in a lot of money because we both will be very expensive together. So, if there is a producer who has the money and the ability to get us together, hundred per cent,” he said.

Previously, speaking to Hindustan Times, Vidyut called himself the ‘top action star in the world’ and objected to being compared to his contemporaries in Bollywood. “Someone just asked me sometime back, they gave me an option of five stars from India… This is out of great respect to you, by the way… He said, ‘Who do you think is your competition?’ You can’t say that. The world is saying that I am the top martial artist in the world. You can’t put me in any category,” he said, adding that he finds it ‘a bit weird’ when he is asked such questions.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal on being asked about competition in Bollywood: ‘I am top action star in the world, I find these questions a bit weird’

Vidyut, a trained martial artist, is known for films such as Commando, Junglee and Khuda Haafiz. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sanak, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. The film also stars Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

Apart from this, Vidyut will also be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. He is also making his foray into production with IB71, which he will produce under his banner, Action Hero Films.