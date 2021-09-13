Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani officially confirm engagement: 'Did it the Commando way'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani are engaged. The two took to Instagram on Monday morning to make the official announcement.

Vidyut shared two pictures with Nandita. In the first, they were seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses and holding each other's hands. The second one showed them posing in front of the Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”

Nandita also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21." She added a third picture in which they were seen posing next to a pool.

Their posts got reactions from their industry friends. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani. Well done @mevidyutjammwal.” Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Yay! Congratulations nandiii!!!”

Vidyut and Nandita were in Agra on September 1, which was when he popped the question. Their pictures from the visit were shared by their fan pages on Instagram and reports had emerged that they had gotten engaged. Actor Neha Dhupia also reposted one of the photos, congratulating the couple. “Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani,” she wrote.

Also read: This time is never going to come back, says Vidyut Jamwal

While the two would often share photos with each other, they never confirmed being in a relationship. He posted a picture of her in January on Instagram. In July, she also wished him luck for his upcoming project by sharing his photo on her page. “Congratulations V! Success, love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms.” He thanked her saying, “Thank you Nandi baby.”

Last year, Vidyut had given hints about dating someone while talking to actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared on his show X-Rayed as a guest. “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it,” he had said.