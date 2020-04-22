This time is never going to come back, says Vidyut Jamwal

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 01:49 IST

Known for his fitness and discipline, Vidyut Jamwal has taken full advantage of the lockdown. The actor is a Kalaripayattu expert, and has been conducting online training sessions which includes energising and strengthening of bones and even balancing and alignment techniques.

The actor, who isn’t the city and refuses to divulge his location, says, “Kalaripayattu is one form of martial art which can actually cure your joint or bone. All this while, I never had time because I was busy shooting. But many of my friends and fans had requested me to share my views. People have a myth that having six pack abs is equal to working out. There are six different systems in the body and it is equally important to pay attention to all of them. I am really enjoying connecting with people. I got a message from my fan who said that her elbow pain, which she had for three years, has now healed. I believe lockdown cannot be an excuse of not staying fit. Instead people have more time now.”

Vidyut believes in the theory of starting slowly and steadily, “When someone joins a gym, the trainer might ask you to do something that is unexpected which creates self-doubt. It is important not to discourage yourself. The agenda should not be to look good but to physically and mentally more stronger than what you are.”

The actor feels we must utilise this time to introspect, he says, “I was speaking to a friend of mine and I told him that I slept for 16 hours straight and I never thought I would do that. I am living in the moment and I believe this is the time to polish your own skills because this time is never going to come back. As human beings, there are a lot of shortcomings and we can actually overcome that. Apart form watching movies, it’s also time to watch ourselves and alter our mindset.”