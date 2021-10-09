Vidyut Jammwal on ‘spectacularly different’ wedding plans with Nandita Mahtani: 'Maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests'

Vidyut Jammwal recently surprised his fans and friends by proposing to designer Nandita Mahtani in front of the Taj Mahal. The actor has now made it clear that their wedding will not be a “regular” affair.

Vidyut said the wedding will be “spectacularly different” and might have 100 guests skydiving together.

Sharing his intentions about the big day, the Junglee actor told Indian Express, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

Vidyut also revealed that his dreamy proposal was actually impromptu. "I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it,” he said.

Vidyut had taken to Instagram to share two pictures with Nandita on September 13. He captioned them, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21” with a ring emoji.

The Commando actor had first opened up being in a relationship on his chat show, X-Rayed By Vidyut. Talking to actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared on the show as a guest, Vidyut said, “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it.”