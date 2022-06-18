Vidyut Jammwal takes excited fan on drive in his Aston Martin, tells paparazzi 'I will get her back I promise'. Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently made a fan's day after he took her for a ride in his luxury car. The actor, who is currently looking forward to his upcoming film titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, came across a fan who expressed her feelings for him. The actor went on to offer her a ride in his Aston Martin and drove away with her as the two were clicked by the paparazzi. Also read: Vidyut Jammwal claims being ‘reborn’ after taking a dip in icy water, fan asks him to replace Bear Grylls. Watch

A paparazzo account shared the video on Instagram. It showed Vidyut standing in front of his car. A woman comes towards him and gets emotional as she expresses her liking for him. Vidyut gives her a hug and offers her to go on a drive with her. As they begin to leave, Vidyut lowers his window glass to tell the paparazzi, "I will get her back I promise."

Actor Falak Naazz commented on the video, “Amazing.” A fan wrote, “Legend omg, I'm dead,” while another called him, “Most down to earth celebrity." A fan also called him “True gentleman”.

Vidyut will be returning to the silver screen with his action film, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, which will open theatrically on July 8. A follow-up to his 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz, the film was earlier scheduled to open in cinemas on June 17.

The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir, who had worked on the first film in the franchise. Khuda Haafiz featured Vidyut as Sameer, a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from flesh traders. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020.

In March this year, Vidyut began work on his another film, IB71. The film is his debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films. The film also stars Anupam Kher and has been directed by Sankalp Reddy. It reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war and has Vidyut in the role of an Intelligence Officer.

